Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav won't join Bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his son, Aarav Bhatia, is not interested in joining the film industry. Instead, he is pursuing a career in fashion and even working a job to learn the ropes of the trade. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast ﻿Unplugged Shubhankar, Kumar said, "He doesn't want to join films. He doesn't have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion."

Career path Bhatia is working a job to learn fashion Kumar further revealed that Bhatia is currently working a job that pays him ₹4,500. "Voh bechara aaj bhi ₹4, 500 ki naukri kar raha hai." "Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He is still working a ₹4,500 job even today. It's a good thing, why not?)" "He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything."

Personal life Bhatia was born in 2002 Bhatia, born in 2002, is the elder child of Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad at 15 for further studies and is reportedly currently enrolled at a university in London. While Bhatia's younger sister Nitara is often seen on Khanna's social media, he prefers to stay away from the limelight.

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