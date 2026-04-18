Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav won't join Bollywood
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his son, Aarav Bhatia, is not interested in joining the film industry. Instead, he is pursuing a career in fashion and even working a job to learn the ropes of the trade. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast Unplugged Shubhankar, Kumar said, "He doesn't want to join films. He doesn't have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion."
Career path
Bhatia is working a job to learn fashion
Kumar further revealed that Bhatia is currently working a job that pays him ₹4,500. "Voh bechara aaj bhi ₹4, 500 ki naukri kar raha hai." "Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He is still working a ₹4,500 job even today. It's a good thing, why not?)" "He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything."
Personal life
Bhatia was born in 2002
Bhatia, born in 2002, is the elder child of Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad at 15 for further studies and is reportedly currently enrolled at a university in London. While Bhatia's younger sister Nitara is often seen on Khanna's social media, he prefers to stay away from the limelight.
Career focus
On the work front for Kumar
Meanwhile, Kumar is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie opened to mixed reviews but has been performing well at the box office. Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle on June 26.