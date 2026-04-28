Akshay Kumar's 'Vedat Marathe...' wraps up; release date locked

Contrary to recent reports questioning the completion of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat , the film is on track, according to Bollywood Hungama. The movie, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , has reportedly finished shooting and is currently in post-production. Despite some delays, a team has been consistently working on the project.

Actor's commitment Film shot for 25 days so far The source told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar has shot for the film for 25 days and has poured life into the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." The insider added, "Mahesh Manjrekar has mounted the film on a grand scale. It has shaped up to be one of the grandest films in Indian cinema."

Release plans Makers eye January release The source revealed, "The makers are yet to lock the release, but at present, they are eyeing the January 1, 2027 slot." "An official announcement will be made once the makers finalize the release." The film also stars Satya Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Jay Dudhane, Hardik Joshi, and Utkarsh Shinde in pivotal roles.

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