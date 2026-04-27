Why Akshay Kumar's 'Veer Daudale Saat' never released

The Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar , was announced years back but never materialized. Kumar was confirmed to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2022, with the film scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. The movie was also supposed to star Pravin Tarde, Hardeek Joshi, Vishal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, and Virat Madke. But it kept missing its deadlines. So, what went down?

Actor's journey Kumar completed his portions in 3 days Kumar was roped in to make his Marathi debut with the film, and as per Times Now, he did his part. He shot for it in three days and moved on to other projects. Manjrekar had reportedly spent over seven years developing the script for Veer Daudale Saat. However, it was reportedly budget-heavy and faced a massive setback because of producer Vaseem Qureshi's financial difficulties. Initially delayed to avoid clashing with Salman Khan's Tiger 3, it was ultimately never released.

Historical link Story of 'Veer Daudale...' and its connection to 'Raja Shivaji' Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is connected to Raja Shivaji, another film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The story of Veer Daudale Saat was based on the lives of seven young men from Chhatrapati's army who sacrificed their lives during the Nesari War in 1674. The poem Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat was written as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice.

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