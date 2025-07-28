Next Article
Akshay Kumar sells 2 side-by-side apartments in Mumbai for ₹7.1cr
Akshay Kumar just sold two side-by-side apartments in Borivali East, Mumbai, for a total of ₹7.10 crore.
The bigger flat (1,101 sq ft) went for ₹5.75 crore, and the smaller one (252 sq ft), part of an Oberoi Realty project, sold for ₹1.35 crore—both deals wrapped up in June 2025.
Kumar bought these flats in 2017
Kumar originally bought these flats back in 2017—paying ₹3.02 crore for the larger unit (which comes with two parking spots) and ₹67.9 lakh for the smaller one.
The Oberoi Realty complex is a massive 35-acre development that's also caught the eye of other Bollywood stars; Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan picked up multiple properties there in May 2024.