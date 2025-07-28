Brad Pitt's 'F1' zooms past $500 million globally: Details here

F1 kicked off with a massive $146 million opening and quickly outperformed Apple's previous big releases like Napoleon ($223 million total). It now ranks among Pitt's top five biggest hits—just behind World War Z ($531 million). The movie's momentum got an extra boost from a strong run in China.

Why you should watch 'F1'

If you're into fast-paced sports dramas or just want to see Brad Pitt back in action, F1 is hard to ignore.

Its huge box office run and international buzz make it one of this summer's standout movies—especially if you love racing or big-screen spectacle.