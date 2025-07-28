Brad Pitt's 'F1' zooms past $500 million globally: Details here
F1, the 2025 sports drama starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver, has raced past $500 million worldwide since its June 27 release.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and featuring Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem, the film was made by Apple Studios with a reported production budget of $300 million, which the director has disputed.
'F1' outperformed Apple's previous big releases like 'Napoleon'
F1 kicked off with a massive $146 million opening and quickly outperformed Apple's previous big releases like Napoleon ($223 million total).
It now ranks among Pitt's top five biggest hits—just behind World War Z ($531 million).
The movie's momentum got an extra boost from a strong run in China.
Why you should watch 'F1'
If you're into fast-paced sports dramas or just want to see Brad Pitt back in action, F1 is hard to ignore.
Its huge box office run and international buzz make it one of this summer's standout movies—especially if you love racing or big-screen spectacle.