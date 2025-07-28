Sunny Deol meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh, calls it 'honor' Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Sunny Deol just had what he called "a moment of deep honor and gratitude" after meeting the Dalai Lama in Leh, Ladakh.

Sharing his experience online, Deol said the spiritual leader's "presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace."