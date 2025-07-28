Next Article
Sunny Deol meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh, calls it 'honor'
Sunny Deol just had what he called "a moment of deep honor and gratitude" after meeting the Dalai Lama in Leh, Ladakh.
Sharing his experience online, Deol said the spiritual leader's "presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace."
Deol was traveling through Ladakh and HP
Deol was on a trip through Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, posting scenic snaps from places like Baralacha La Pass.
The Dalai Lama happened to be nearby too, making their meeting a special surprise on Deol's journey.
Deol to star in spiritually-themed films
Deol is keeping busy with new films that have spiritual vibes—he'll star in Border 2 (out January 23, 2025) alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, and will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, set for Diwali 2026.