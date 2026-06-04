Akshay Kumar sells 2 Mumbai apartments for ₹7cr

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two residential units in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai , for a total of ₹7.1 crore, as per CRE Matrix. The larger apartment, located on an upper floor with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was sold for ₹5.75 crore and incurred a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh. It also comes with two dedicated parking spaces.

Transaction details Details about the 2nd apartment The second apartment, also on the same floor, has a carpet area of 252 sq ft and was sold for ₹1.35 crore. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹6.75 lakh, and the deal includes one parking space. Both properties were bought by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal on Tuesday, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, via Hindustan Times.

Past transactions Kumar bought both apartments in November 2017 Kumar had bought the two apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was bought for ₹3 crore and the smaller one for ₹67.55 lakh. This comes after Kumar sold two adjoining apartments in the same Borivali East residential complex for a combined ₹7.1 crore last year, which were purchased in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore with an estimated return of 92% over eight years.

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