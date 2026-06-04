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Akshay Kumar sells 2 Mumbai apartments for ₹7cr
The deal happened this week

Akshay Kumar sells 2 Mumbai apartments for ₹7cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 04, 2026
04:57 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two residential units in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai, for a total of ₹7.1 crore, as per CRE Matrix. The larger apartment, located on an upper floor with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was sold for ₹5.75 crore and incurred a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh. It also comes with two dedicated parking spaces.

Transaction details

Details about the 2nd apartment 

The second apartment, also on the same floor, has a carpet area of 252 sq ft and was sold for ₹1.35 crore. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹6.75 lakh, and the deal includes one parking space. Both properties were bought by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal on Tuesday, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, via Hindustan Times.

Past transactions

Kumar bought both apartments in November 2017

Kumar had bought the two apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was bought for ₹3 crore and the smaller one for ₹67.55 lakh. This comes after Kumar sold two adjoining apartments in the same Borivali East residential complex for a combined ₹7.1 crore last year, which were purchased in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore with an estimated return of 92% over eight years.

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Additional transactions

Other recent property sales by Kumar

In January 2025, Kumar sold a 1,073 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Borivali area for ₹4.25 crore. He also sold his luxury apartment in the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli for ₹80 crore that month. In April 2025, he sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for ₹8 crore after buying it in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, earning a 65% return according to property registration documents.

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