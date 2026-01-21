Akshay Kumar spills a funny marriage secret on TV
In a promo clip for his new game show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar had everyone laughing when he revealed how he knows his wife Twinkle Khanna is upset:
"Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai... meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai. Uspe paane fer diya hota hai" (When my wife is angry, my side of the bed gets wet).
He shared this playful detail while chatting with Riteish Deshmukh about married life.
What's the story behind the joke?
The moment came up as Akshay and Riteish compared notes on their long marriages—Riteish and Genelia have a long marriage, while Akshay and Twinkle just celebrated 25 years together.
The lighthearted exchange gave fans a peek into Akshay's sense of humor and his easygoing bond with Twinkle.
About 'Wheel of Fortune' and their anniversary
Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay, starts January 27 on Sony TV and SonyLIV, featuring celeb guests like Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh.
Off-screen, Akshay marked his silver wedding anniversary by posting a video of Twinkle dancing to "Ramba Ho," along with some advice from her mom Dimple Kapadia: "Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the weirdest situations because she'll do exactly that."