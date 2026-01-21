Akshay Kumar spills a funny marriage secret on TV Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

In a promo clip for his new game show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar had everyone laughing when he revealed how he knows his wife Twinkle Khanna is upset:

"Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai... meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai. Uspe paane fer diya hota hai" (When my wife is angry, my side of the bed gets wet).

He shared this playful detail while chatting with Riteish Deshmukh about married life.