Akshay undergoes minor eye surgery, set to take short break
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently underwent a minor eye surgery in Mumbai. A source told Hindustan Times, "It was a minor surgery carried out on the morning of May 6." "It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a brief break and recuperate since he has also completed the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees Bazmee." The untitled film also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.
Next project
What we know about the upcoming film
The 58-year-old recently shared an update about his next film on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the sets. The caption read, "Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place...This one's been special." The project marks the reunion of Kumar and Balan after several successful collaborations over the years. It also reunites him with Bazmee after almost 15 years.
Work commitments
Recent projects of Kumar and Balan
Kumar, one of the busiest actors in the industry, recently scored a hit with Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. He also has a packed lineup ahead, including Welcome To The Jungle, Golmaal 5, Haiwaan, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Meanwhile, Balan was recently seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh.