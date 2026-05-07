Akshay Kumar undergoes minor eye surgery

Akshay undergoes minor eye surgery, set to take short break

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:46 am May 07, 202610:46 am

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently underwent a minor eye surgery in Mumbai. A source told Hindustan Times, "It was a minor surgery carried out on the morning of May 6." "It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a brief break and recuperate since he has also completed the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees Bazmee." The untitled film also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.