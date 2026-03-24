Akshay Kumar wants martial arts to be taught in schools

Akshay Kumar is calling for martial arts to be a must-have in Indian schools. On the TV show Wheel of Fortune, he told a contestant, "Every student should go through martial arts," highlighting how it builds self-defense skills and discipline.

Impressed by contestant's martial arts background Kumar, who also hosts the show, was impressed when contestant Lekha mentioned her martial arts and boxing background.

He praised her discipline and said India should make learning martial arts compulsory for all students.

Kumar's long-standing support for martial arts Kumar has launched and supported martial arts training initiatives and previously worked as a professional martial arts trainer.

He has organized and funded annual karate championships to encourage youth participation in martial arts.