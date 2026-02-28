Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to release on this date
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are teaming up again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy hitting theaters on April 10, 2026.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Kumar himself, the film features a star-studded cast—think Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar and more.
Fun fact: the movie's title was actually suggested by Akshay.
Will it be released on streaming?
Bhooth Bangla will be released exclusively in theaters for now—it will later head to Netflix.
Everything we know so far
Music is by Pritam (with a teaser for the first track already out), and filming happened across cities like London, Jaipur, Kochi and Mumbai.
The motion poster dropped on February 24 with Akshay in a quirky baba look on a throne.
The release date was moved up to avoid box office clashes—Priyadarshan wasn't involved in that call.