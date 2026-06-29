'Surreal': Akshay Oberoi on working with SRK in 'King'
What's the story
Actor Akshay Oberoi recently opened up about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. Calling it a "surreal" experience, he said that the opportunity was a memorable milestone in his career. Apart from King, Oberoi is also set to star in an upcoming thriller alongside Manoj Bajpayee.
Career highlights
'I feel it's crazy to think...'
Oberoi shared his excitement about working with two of Bollywood's biggest stars in the same year. He told IANS, "I genuinely feel like it's crazy to think that I am working with Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj, the same year." "They both are so diversely different in their craft, and they are the true masters of it, of what they do."
Upcoming films
Oberoi on diversity of upcoming films
Oberoi further elaborated on the diversity of his upcoming projects. He said, "What excites me the most is the sheer diversity of the worlds I'm entering." "First there's King, which one larger than life story, a magnum opus action. Then there's the thriller film with Manoj Bajpayee sir, which is set in a gritty, crime-driven universe." "Sharing screen space with someone of his caliber is both intimidating and inspiring."
Regional debut
On making South Indian film debut
Oberoi also spoke about his upcoming South Indian film, calling it a "huge moment" for him. He said, "At the same time, being a part of King, one of the most anticipated projects in the country right now, feels incredibly surreal." "On top of all this, making my South debut is a huge moment for me personally because South cinema is telling some of the most exciting stories in India today."
Film details
Everything to know about 'King' and Oberoi's other recent projects
King, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, is produced by Gauri Khan, Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. It will release on December 24, 2026. Oberoi was last seen in the psychological thriller Resident and the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.