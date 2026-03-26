Akshay Oberoi talks about upcoming movies 'Toxic,' 'King,' and more

Oberoi said, "This industry teaches you humility every single day. I've been here for a long time, doing my work quietly, trusting the process, sometimes doubting myself, but never giving up." "To suddenly be in a space where I'm part of two films and one series where people are genuinely excited about, Toxic, King, and Neeraj Pandey's next, it's overwhelming in the best way possible."

Career insights

'There were phases where nothing seemed to move'

Oberoi added, "There were phases where nothing seemed to move, where you question your choices." "But I think those years prepare you for moments like this." "Today, I feel grateful for the opportunities...for faith filmmakers have shown in me, and for the audience that has slowly but surely embraced my work." "This phase is very emotional for me because it validates the journey, the struggle." Meanwhile, Toxic will release on June 4 and King will come out on Christmas Eve.