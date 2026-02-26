'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay in his goofiest avatar in first song

The first song of Akshay Kumar 's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, has been released. The track is a peppy and silly number that captures the essence of the horror comedy film. With its playful visuals and chirpy beats, the song sets the mood for a laughter-filled ride. The movie will release on April 10, 2026.

Song highlights More about the song and its creators The song features Kumar in his element, effortlessly navigating the Bhooth universe and its quirky ghosts. His frantic, fun-filled performance is packed with chaos and comic flair. The track is composed by Pritam and penned by Kumaar. Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit) have lent their voices to the song, while Mellow D has written and performed a rap segment that adds a contemporary touch to its lively beats.

Film details Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla' Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited films of 2026, marking the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood stars Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms in association with Cape of Good Films. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali are co-producers. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is penned by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.

Advertisement