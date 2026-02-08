Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' advanced to April 2026: Here's why

The release date of Akshay Kumar 's upcoming horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has been advanced by over a month. The film will now hit theaters on April 10, 2026, instead of May 15, 2026. The decision to advance the release has been taken considering audience engagement and Kumar's busy theatrical calendar for the year.

Decision Makers explained the reason behind the new date In a statement, the team said, "With the shift in its release date, the makers aim to tap into a favorable theatrical window while avoiding box office congestion." "In line with this approach, Akshay Kumar has ensured that each of his films receives a fair theatrical run, allowing audiences ample time to fully engage with its box office journey." The film will now avoid a clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan, releasing on May 15.

Announcement Kumar shared a spooky video announcing the new release date Kumar announced the new release date on his social media accounts. The actor shared an AI-generated video featuring a cat scratching out the May 15 date on a calendar, revealing April 10 as Bhooth Bangla's new release date. He captioned the post, "Bhooth Banglaka countdown rewind! 15 May ❌ 10 April ✅ Milte hain theaters mein."

Film details 'Bhooth Bangla' marks Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. It has been shot in Rajasthan and Hyderabad. The film is produced by Kumar, along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

