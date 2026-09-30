Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan': Final box office figure of thriller
What's the story
The Bollywood film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has concluded its theatrical run with a dismal collection of only ₹9 crore. The thriller movie started on a weak note, earning just ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, per Pinkvilla. Despite a slight increase in earnings over the first weekend and week, it couldn't sustain its momentum.
Box office challenges
Reasons behind the film's poor performance
The film's box office performance was hindered by several factors.
Firstly, it received lukewarm reviews from audiences, which hampered its growth.
Secondly, the film was not marketed as aggressively as other big-budget projects. The genre of the movie also had a limited audience appeal.
Additionally, it faced criticism for being a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.
Director's decision
'Haiwaan' leads to Priyadarshan's decision against further collaborations with Kumar
The disappointing performance of Haiwaan has led director Priyadarshan to decide against making any non-comedy films with Kumar in the future. The film's underwhelming box office run is a major disappointment for the veteran filmmaker.
It remains to be seen how the film will perform on streaming platforms.
Meanwhile, Kumar's next project is a family comedy-drama with Anees Bazmee, co-starring Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.