Akshay spoke to Salman before announcing 'Bhooth Bangla's new date?

Akshay Kumar recently announced that his upcoming horror drama, Bhooth Bangla , will be released on April 10, 2026, instead of the original May 15 release. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kumar consulted fellow actor Salman Khan before moving up the release date because Khan's Battle of Galwan was set for an April 17 release. It was only after knowing that the war film would be facing delays due to pending approvals from the Ministry of Defence that Kumar went ahead.

Mutual respect 'Salman confirmed that things are difficult' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay and Salman are buddies and share all their decisions with each other in a very transparent manner." "Their association isn't like the one among the new-age actors, where things are kept hidden. Akshay asked Salman if Galwan is coming on April 17, and Salman confirmed that things are difficult due to the pending approvals from the Ministry of Defence."

Film schedules 'Battle of Galwan' likely to be pushed to August Following their conversation, Kumar shared his plans to release Bhooth Bangla on April 10. The source added, "It was a very healthy conversation, and there is absolutely no competition between the two of them." Meanwhile, Battle of Galwan is likely to be pushed to the Independence Day 2026 weekend.

