Akshay to play father-in-law Rajesh Khanna in RD Burman biopic?

The source further revealed that Kumar is excited to play his father-in-law on-screen.

"Akshay is a big Rajesh Khanna fan, and was extremely fond of the yester-year superstar, who also happens to be his father in law."

"He has allotted 10 days to shoot for the film, which goes on floors in October 2026," the source added.

The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment.