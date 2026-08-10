Akshay to play father-in-law Rajesh Khanna in RD Burman biopic?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to join hands with director Neeraj Pandey for the upcoming biopic on legendary music composer RD Burman. The film will star Farhan Akhtar as Burman. According to a new report, Kumar will be playing the role of actor and father-in-law Rajesh Khanna in this project.
Extended cameo
Kumar's role will be an 'extended cameo'
Reports suggest that Kumar's role in the film will be an "extended cameo."
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The dynamic of Rajesh Khanna and R D Burman was special, and the makers are looking to recreate this on the screen. And the obvious choice to play the part is Akshay Kumar, given the family equation he shares with Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia."
Role preparation
'Akshay is a big Rajesh Khanna fan'
The source further revealed that Kumar is excited to play his father-in-law on-screen.
"Akshay is a big Rajesh Khanna fan, and was extremely fond of the yester-year superstar, who also happens to be his father in law."
"He has allotted 10 days to shoot for the film, which goes on floors in October 2026," the source added.
The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment.