Akshay Kumar to make special appearance in RD Burman biopic?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming biopic of legendary music composer RD Burman. The film, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, will reportedly see Farhan Akhtar essaying the titular role. Pandey and Kumar have previously collaborated on projects such as Special 26, Baby, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Naam Shabana.
Role details
Kumar's cameo will be an important part of the story
Although Kumar's role in the biopic is reportedly a cameo, it will be an important part of the story.
A source told Pinkvilla, "The moment Neeraj narrated the role, Akshay agreed to be a part of the film. It's a special appearance, but one that carries a lot of weight in the story."
The film is currently in pre-production with music sittings underway.
Production details
Biopic to have a large ensemble cast
The source further revealed that the biopic will have a large ensemble cast and several big names are expected to join the project in key roles.
The film aims to celebrate Burman's life, music, and legacy as one of India's most influential composers.
It is likely to go on floors in September.
Career updates
Meanwhile, here's what Kumar has been busy with
Meanwhile, Kumar is awaiting the release of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.
He also has Golmaal 5 and Samuk in the pipeline.
The status of his much-anticipated comedy Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain, with no major updates coming in recently.
He was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle.