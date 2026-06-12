Farhan Akhtar to play RD Burman in upcoming biopic?
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar, known for his performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofaan, is reportedly in advanced talks with director Neeraj Pandey for a biopic on legendary music composer RD Burman. According to Pinkvilla, the film will be a tribute to the celebrated musician. A source told the portal, "Farhan Akhtar is in talks to play the legendary composer and is extremely excited about the prospect of bringing Pancham Da's journey to the big screen."
Preparation details
Akhtar will undergo extensive preparation for the role
The source added, "If all goes according to plan, he will undergo extensive preparation to get into the skin of the character." The team has also secured rights to several iconic Burman songs that will be crucial for the narrative. "The idea is to create an authentic and emotionally rich homage to the genius of Pancham Da."
Production plans
Makers plan to start production by end of 2026
The makers are planning to start production by the end of 2026. Pandey will direct and co-produce the film with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain. An official announcement is expected once scripting and pre-production are locked. The film is one of the most ambitious music-based biopics currently in development, aiming for a heartfelt tribute to Burman's legacy.
Film updates
Update on 'Don 3'
Meanwhile, Akhtar's Don 3 is facing uncertainty after Ranveer Singh's exit from the project due to creative differences. Excel Entertainment is now reportedly seeking ₹45 crore in compensation. The future of this blockbuster franchise remains uncertain.