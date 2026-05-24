Akshay to lead alien thriller 'Samuk'; international crew onboard

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to explore a new genre with his upcoming project, Samuk. The film is an ambitious alien thriller directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah , and Ashin Shah, reported HT City. This marks the reunion of Kumar and Shah after 12 years. The project aims to create a terrifying alien world using advanced technology and Hollywood expertise from franchises like Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning (2025) and Venom (2018).

International collaboration Stunt coordinator Luke Tumber has worked on several big projects Samuk has roped in several international technicians. One of the most significant names is stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose credits include Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Venom, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He said, "This project represents an exciting fusion of international stunt expertise, visionary filmmaking, and authentic action cinema." "Together, we aim to deliver a film that combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences that will resonate with audiences internationally."

Actor's perspective Kumar excited about exploring new genre Kumar confirmed his participation in the project, saying, "Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating." "Sci-fi alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it." Samuk is a rare Indian attempt at creating large-scale alien horror with international ambition.

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