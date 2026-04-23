Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan off to Kerala to shoot next
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have reunited for a new film under the direction of Anees Bazmee. The duo recently flew to Kerala to kick off the shooting schedule. Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of them boarding a plane, confirming their collaboration. He wrote, "Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmee's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues."
Previous collaborations
Kumar and Balan's previous collaborations
The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Balan. They have previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Heyy Babyy (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019). All these films were box office hits, further fueling fans' anticipation for their latest project. The film is reportedly a comedy-drama, with earlier reports suggesting it will feature two female actors, one of whom is Balan.
Other projects
Kumar, Balan's other films
Kumar was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film marks their reunion after over a decade. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Balan will be seen in Raja Shivaji opposite Riteish Deshmukh on May 1.