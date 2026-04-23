Shooting for the film has begun

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan off to Kerala to shoot next

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:59 pm Apr 23, 202605:59 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have reunited for a new film under the direction of Anees Bazmee. The duo recently flew to Kerala to kick off the shooting schedule. Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of them boarding a plane, confirming their collaboration. He wrote, "Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmee's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues."