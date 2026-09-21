Why Akshaye Khanna almost rejected 'Dhurandhar'

Chhabra further revealed that Khanna was initially skeptical about playing a villain.

He said, "When I told the story to Akshaye bhai, he said, 'Paagal hogaya hai kya tu? Villain kyu karunga mai (Are you mad? Why would I play the villain?)."

"After listening to the story for five minutes, he said fantastic and said yes the same day. I knew he would kill it."