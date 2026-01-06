Akshaye Khanna shaped his own style in 'Dhurandhar'
Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait in "Dhurandhar" is turning heads, but it's his hands-on approach to the character's look that really stands out.
Costume designer Smriti Chauhan shared that Khanna pushed for a kurta-jeans combo, wanting Rehman to feel real and grounded, even turning down flashier outfits he felt didn't fit.
Why the look matters
Khanna saw Rehman's wardrobe as a journey—from rugged streetwear to more polished styles as the character enters politics.
He was clear about skipping heavy embroidery, saying, "I'm not sure if we take this route," so they stuck with relatable clothes that matched Rehman's background.
The viral black pathani moment
One standout scene features Khanna in a black Balochi pathani surrounded by dancers in white—a visual shoutout to Baloch culture.
Chauhan explained this choice made him pop on screen, and the look quickly went viral online.