Akshaye Khanna's 'Mahakali' to release in both Telugu, Hindi
What's the story
Akshaye Khanna, who recently made a successful comeback with Dhurandhar, will soon be seen in the Telugu film Mahakali. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. In Mahakali, Khanna plays Shukracharya, a cunning sage. Initially planned for a Telugu release only, it will now also come out in Hindi due to Khanna's popularity, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Producer's statement
Khanna was signed by 'Mahakali' makers before 'Dhurandhar'
Producer Prashanth Varma said, "We had signed Akshaye sir much before Dhurandhar. He is the highlight of Mahakali." The Hindi version is now being planned to appeal to Khanna's fans in the North Indian market. The movie will be released later this year.
New venture
'Mahakali' marks Khanna's Telugu debut
Mahakali marks Khanna's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is part of a larger cinematic universe created by Varma, which also includes Hanu-Man and the upcoming projects Jai Hanuman and Adhira. The project stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role and is set in West Bengal.