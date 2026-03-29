The film will release this year

Akshaye Khanna's 'Mahakali' to release in both Telugu, Hindi

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Mar 29, 202612:42 pm

What's the story

Akshaye Khanna, who recently made a successful comeback with Dhurandhar, will soon be seen in the Telugu film Mahakali. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. In Mahakali, Khanna plays Shukracharya, a cunning sage. Initially planned for a Telugu release only, it will now also come out in Hindi due to Khanna's popularity, reported Bollywood Hungama.