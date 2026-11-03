Alan Walker's upcoming India tour: See all his six stops
What's the story
Norwegian DJ-producer Alan Walker, who recently performed in Mumbai, has announced his next tour of India. The World of Walker Season 2: Legend of Atlantis show will begin in March 2027 and cover six cities. The tour is set to kick off on March 19, 2027, in Hyderabad.
Tour details
Tour dates and venues
After Hyderabad, the tour will move to Bengaluru on March 20 at District Arena @Terraform.
The next stop is Kolkata on March 21 at Aquatica Grounds.
After a break of five days, Walker will perform in Mumbai on March 26 at NESCO Hall 6 and then head to Pune on March 27 at Mahalaxmi Lawns.
The final leg of the tour will be in Delhi NCR on March 28 at Leisure Valley.
Tour highlights
Walker's 6th tour in India
The World of Walker Season 2: Legend of Atlantis tour will feature "immersive visuals and high-energy production."
This marks Walker's sixth India tour since he started performing in the country in 2016.
On his last India tour, he performed across 13 cities with special guests like actors Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan, singer Guru Randhawa, and the Shillong Chamber Choir.
Artist's statement
'Can't wait to share this album live with my fans'
Walker said in a statement, "India has been with me since the start of my journey, and the energy I've felt in every show here is something I've carried with me around the world."
"Legend of Atlantis is the biggest chapter of World of Walker yet, and it felt right to open it in India."
"I can't wait to share this album live with my fans."
Global tour
'This isn't just another stop on the tour'
The Legend of Atlantis tour will continue to Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia after its India leg.
District's CEO Rahul Ganjoo said, "India has shown up for Alan Walker like few other markets in the world...and that's exactly why Legend of Atlantis is coming here as one of the first stops on the tour."
"This isn't just another stop on the tour, and...we want the experience we build here to set the tone for the rest of the tour."