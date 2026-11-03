Alan Walker's upcoming India tour: See all his six stops

After Hyderabad, the tour will move to Bengaluru on March 20 at District Arena @Terraform.

The next stop is Kolkata on March 21 at Aquatica Grounds.

After a break of five days, Walker will perform in Mumbai on March 26 at NESCO Hall 6 and then head to Pune on March 27 at Mahalaxmi Lawns.

The final leg of the tour will be in Delhi NCR on March 28 at Leisure Valley.