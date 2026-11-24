Alba must pay Warren $577,481 from HonorBar retirement plan
Jessica Alba has been ordered to pay her ex-husband, Cash Warren, $577,481 as part of their divorce settlement.
The money comes from her HonorBar Inc.'s retirement plan and will be adjusted for any investment changes before it's transferred.
Alba paid Warren $3 million
This payment wraps up a settlement reached in February, when Alba paid Warren $3 million to balance out their assets.
Even though they didn't have a prenup, they managed to keep things after 16 years of marriage and three kids.
Both are now focused on co-parenting, though a recent awkward moment at their daughter's graduation showed that moving on isn't always easy.