Alcock to play 'Supergirl' after 'House of the Dragon' exit

Alcock highlights challenges for female superheroes

In this new chapter, Alcock's Supergirl takes on a cosmic quest for justice and revenge. She opened up about how tough it can be for women in superhero roles, drawing from her Game of Thrones days.

Beyond capes and dragons, she's also set to appear in the comedy Thumb and film Hot Mother.

As DC plans more films like Clayface and Man of Tomorrow, Alcock says teaming up with people she admires—like Rachel Sennott—is what keeps her inspired: I want to work with a bunch of really cool young women.