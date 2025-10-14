LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen escape serious car accident unhurt
Summarize
Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen escape serious car accident unhurt
The incident happened amid heavy rain

Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen escape serious car accident unhurt

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 14, 2025
11:37 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin (67) and his brother Stephen Baldwin (59) were involved in a major car crash on Monday. Their white Range Rover reportedly crashed head-on into a tree on Montauk Highway in East Hampton, New York. Despite the severe damage to the vehicle's front end, both brothers escaped without injuries. The incident occurred amid heavy rain and is still under investigation by authorities.

Festival attendance

The Baldwin brothers were there for Hamptons International Film Festival

The Baldwin brothers were reportedly in East Hampton, with Baldwin attending the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), which ran from October 5 to Monday, October 13. Baldwin, who serves as co-chair of the festival's Board Executive Committee, was reportedly active during the event, attending screenings and moderating panels.

Twitter Post

See the images here

Actor's struggles

Baldwin's recent challenges

The car crash comes after a series of personal and professional challenges for Baldwin. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2021 after a prop gun he was holding discharged on the set of his film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. These charges were dismissed in 2024 due to prosecution missteps. He's also been publicly supporting his wife Hilaria Baldwin following her stint on Dancing With The Stars. Hilaria has been criticized for her dance.