Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen escape serious car accident unhurt
What's the story
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin (67) and his brother Stephen Baldwin (59) were involved in a major car crash on Monday. Their white Range Rover reportedly crashed head-on into a tree on Montauk Highway in East Hampton, New York. Despite the severe damage to the vehicle's front end, both brothers escaped without injuries. The incident occurred amid heavy rain and is still under investigation by authorities.
Festival attendance
The Baldwin brothers were there for Hamptons International Film Festival
The Baldwin brothers were reportedly in East Hampton, with Baldwin attending the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), which ran from October 5 to Monday, October 13. Baldwin, who serves as co-chair of the festival's Board Executive Committee, was reportedly active during the event, attending screenings and moderating panels.
Twitter Post
See the images here
Alec and Stephen Baldwin drove their Range Rover straight into a tree in the Hamptons. pic.twitter.com/d413p24AIN— Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 13, 2025
Actor's struggles
Baldwin's recent challenges
The car crash comes after a series of personal and professional challenges for Baldwin. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2021 after a prop gun he was holding discharged on the set of his film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. These charges were dismissed in 2024 due to prosecution missteps. He's also been publicly supporting his wife Hilaria Baldwin following her stint on Dancing With The Stars. Hilaria has been criticized for her dance.