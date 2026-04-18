Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting case heads to civil trial

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is set to return to court as a Los Angeles judge has ruled that a civil case against him will proceed to trial, confirmed Variety. The lawsuit was filed by Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer on the set of Rust . Svetnoy claims that he suffered emotional distress due to Baldwin's alleged negligence in the fatal shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Legal proceedings What happened on the sets of 'Rust'? Baldwin's criminal case for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins's death was dismissed in July 2024 after a judge found prosecutors had withheld evidence. However, the civil suit against him continues. The lawsuit alleges that Baldwin's actions on set were "reckless" and caused "emotional distress" to Svetnoy. The actor was rehearsing a scene with a firearm when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Court decision Judge's ruling on the case On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice Leiter ruled that a reasonable jury could conclude Baldwin acted with reckless disregard by pointing a gun at someone with his finger on the trigger, potentially causing emotional distress. The judge also dismissed defense claims that Baldwin and the producers bore no legal responsibility for on-set safety. The trial is scheduled for October 12 after both sides requested a delay to explore discovery options and discuss a possible settlement.

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