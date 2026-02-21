Alexandra Daddario files for divorce from husband Andrew Form
Entertainment
Alexandra Daddario has filed for divorce from producer Andrew Form in New York.
The couple announced their separation after three years of marriage, saying the decision was made "with love and respect."
They're planning to co-parent their son together and have asked for privacy as they move forward.
Timeline of their relationship
Daddario and Form went public as a couple in May 2021. No engagement was reported in the source; they married in June 2022.
Their son was born 15 months ago (no additional medical disclosures reported in this source).
Second divorce for Form
This was Daddario's first marriage.
For Form, it was his second—he was previously married to actor Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares two kids, Julian and Rowan.