Ali and Kukreti split after nearly 1 year of dating
Entertainment
Actors Aamir Ali and Ankitaa Kukreti have called it quits after dating for nearly a year.
A close source described the breakup as "amicable" and shared that Ali is now focusing on his career.
The two started seeing each other around September 2024, with Ali confirming things publicly in February 2025.
Ali and Kukreti unfollow each other
In February 2025, Ali said his time with Kukreti was a "good phase" following his divorce from actress Sanjeeda Shaikh. He thanked her for helping him believe in love again.
After the breakup, both have unfollowed each other on social media.
When asked about it, Ali simply said he prefers to keep his personal life private.