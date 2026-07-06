Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to headline upcoming comedy
What's the story
Real-life couple and actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to be paired opposite each other for the first time in an upcoming, untitled Delhi-based situational comedy. The film will be directed by Shashie Vermaa, known for his roles in Bala, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Kathal. It will also feature Kumud Mishra. Chadha and Fazal have previously worked together in the Fukrey franchise.
Actor's perspective
Both actors are excited to work together
Fazal told The Hollywood Reporter India, "It's exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together." Chadha added that she was drawn to the writing's simplicity and authenticity. "Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this," she said. "We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity; previously, we worked on Fukrey, which was more of an adversarial role."
Director's insight
Director on the film
Vermaa expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying, "This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of the society and the chaos that a small moment can bring in someone's life that can turn it all topsy-turvy." The film is being produced by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions and will go on floors later this year. Producer Mukesh Giri of Giriraj Productions said they are planning a wide theatrical release for April 2027.