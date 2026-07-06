Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to headline upcoming comedy

Actor's perspective

Both actors are excited to work together

Fazal told The Hollywood Reporter India, "It's exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together." Chadha added that she was drawn to the writing's simplicity and authenticity. "Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this," she said. "We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity; previously, we worked on Fukrey, which was more of an adversarial role."