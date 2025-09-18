Ali Fazal preps for 'Mirzapur' movie in pehelwani Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Ali Fazal is tapping into his roots for "Mirzapur: The Movie," training in traditional Indian wrestling (Pehelwani) to get into Guddu Bhaiya mode.

Inspired by his family's history, he's hoping this old-school approach will boost his strength and bring extra authenticity to the role.