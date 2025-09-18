Next Article
Ali Fazal preps for 'Mirzapur' movie in pehelwani
Ali Fazal is tapping into his roots for "Mirzapur: The Movie," training in traditional Indian wrestling (Pehelwani) to get into Guddu Bhaiya mode.
Inspired by his family's history, he's hoping this old-school approach will boost his strength and bring extra authenticity to the role.
Fazal's diet and workout regime
Fazal's routine is all about pehelwan-style exercises focused on functional strength, endurance, and raw power.
He's also sticking to a protein-rich diet with family recipes—think ghee, milk, and seasonal produce—to power through intense workouts and wrestling drills.