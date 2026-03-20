Ali Fazal takes break after wrapping multiple projects

Fazal just finished shooting Mirzapur: The Film (out in theaters September 4), the Partition drama Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan Productions, and Raakh, set to drop on Prime Video later this year alongside Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.

Fazal on importance of taking a break

Fazal opened up about how demanding acting can be, mentally and physically, and feels it's important for actors to pause, reflect, and come back sharper.

He believes these breaks are key for staying fresh in the industry.

Fun fact: since 2020, he's been married to actor Richa Chadha and they co-own Pushing Buttons Studios.