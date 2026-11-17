Ali Fazal set to lead 'A Passage to India' series
What's the story
Ali Fazal, known for Mirzapur, will be leading the cast of A Passage to India, a five-part series adaptation of E.M. Forster's classic novel. The show is being helmed by Emmy-winning Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta for BBC and Canada's CBC, reported Variety. The story is set in the 1920s and revolves around Aziz (Fazal), a local doctor who believes that true friendship with the British can exist even under colonial rule.
Story development
Aziz's belief in friendship is tested under colonial rule
Aziz's belief is put to the test when an unexplained incident at the Marabar Caves leads to him being accused of assault.
This scandal incites violent feelings and culminates in a public trial that disrupts the lives of everyone involved.
As the case unfolds, Aziz and his loved ones realize how deeply colonization has affected them.
Character details
Meet the supporting cast of the series
The series also stars Tom Mison as Fielding, an elusive teacher who befriends Aziz; Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Moore, a woman with a colorful past; and Naseeruddin Shah as Godbole, who provides spiritual support during the crisis.
Shahana Goswami plays Amrit Rao, India's first female lawyer and Aziz's barrister, while Danish Hussain portrays Hamidullah, Aziz's uncle and closest friend.
Director's perspective
'To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters...'
Mehta expressed, "Adapting A Passage to India has been a dream of mine for as long as I've been telling stories."
"To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters that E.M. Forster masterfully conjured from his experiences over a century ago, and finding in them a relevance that resonates so deeply with today's world, has been a real joy, and I believe it makes for incredibly gripping drama."
Production insights
Everything to know about the series
The series is a co-production between Parti Productions, Working Title Television, and Mehta's A Passage Post.
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, CBC TV, and CBC Gem commissioned it as an official U.K.-Canada co-production.
Working Title Television is part of Universal Studio Group's Universal Global Television division, while NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles worldwide sales.
Each of the five episodes will be 60 minutes long.