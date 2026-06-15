Ali says 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' inspired by real Partition accounts

Ali cast Dosanjh after Khan praise

Ali shared that Shah Rukh Khan calling Dosanjh "Diljit is the best actor this country has" gave him extra confidence in casting him. He felt Dosanjh truly fit the character's mindset.

This is their second film together after Chamkila, and like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone before him, Dosanjh is becoming a regular in Ali's films.