Ali says 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' inspired by real Partition accounts
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, dives into real Partition stories, but fun fact, it wasn't even on his to-do list at first.
While working on Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh, Ali came across some powerful first-person Partition accounts that really stuck with him and inspired this project.
Ali cast Dosanjh after Khan praise
Ali shared that Shah Rukh Khan calling Dosanjh "Diljit is the best actor this country has" gave him extra confidence in casting him. He felt Dosanjh truly fit the character's mindset.
This is their second film together after Chamkila, and like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone before him, Dosanjh is becoming a regular in Ali's films.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' quiet opening, praised
Even though Main Vaapas Aaunga had a quiet box office opening, it's been praised for its emotional storytelling and authentic look at history, thanks to those real-life accounts that inspired it.