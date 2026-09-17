Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif amid online trolling: What happened
What's the story
Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar has defended Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif against online trolling. The body-shaming comments came after Kaif's rare public appearance at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Ganpati celebration with her husband Vicky Kaushal. In a video, Zafar spoke about the social media discussion surrounding his former co-star's post-pregnancy appearance, saying he had seen many posts comparing her looks before and after pregnancy.
Self-reflection
'We all need to look within ourselves'
Zafar stressed the importance of self-reflection, particularly for men.
He said, "We all need to look within ourselves. Especially as a man, if I am speaking about this, I think it is very important for us to look within ourselves and make the necessary corrections."
"We have all made mistakes in life; no one is perfect. But it is important to recognize those mistakes and correct them."
Beauty standards
He also spoke about beauty standards
Zafar also spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women and men.
He said, "This is wrong; this is not the right way to look at things."
"Every person is going through their own struggles, and we do not know what someone else might be dealing with."
"So, we should be kind to people, compassionate, understanding... If you study the Renaissance...concepts about women's bodies were different."
Career highlights
Zafar's Bollywood career
Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010, followed by films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, and Chashme Baddoor.
A singer-songwriter before taking up acting, Zafar also showcased his musical skills in many of his Hindi films.
His songs such as Ullu Da Pattha, Madhubala, and Nahi Re Nahi further cemented his status as a musician-actor in Bollywood.