Alia Bhatt announces new film 'Don't Be Shy'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has announced her return to production with the upcoming film Don't Be Shy. The movie is an Amazon Prime Video original and will be produced under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The story revolves around a 20-year-old girl whose life takes an unexpected turn, throwing everything into disarray.
Statement
Bhatt expressed excitement over 'Don't Be Shy'
Bhatt said in a statement, "At Eternal Sunshine, we've always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own." "This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti (Mukerji)'s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story." She added, "With Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls...which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story."
Twitter Post
Prime Video confirmed the news
Amazon Prime Video and Eternal Sunshine Productions come together to present#DontBeShy— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 30, 2026
A story you grow up with.#Sreeti@aliaa08#ShaheenBhatt@grishah@eternalsunprod#VikeshBhutani@madhoknikhilpic.twitter.com/DIhNTJvvjR
Production details
'Don't Be Shy' to be co-produced by Grishma Shah-Vikesh Bhutani
The tagline for the upcoming project reads, "Is kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane hai. Girls, boys, aur ek turtle bhi (This story has everything, romance, heartbreak, songs, girls, boys, and a turtle). The film will be written and helmed by Mukerji, with Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani co-producing. More details about the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.