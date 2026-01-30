LOADING...
Alia Bhatt announces new film 'Don't Be Shy'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 30, 2026
11:35 am
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has announced her return to production with the upcoming film Don't Be Shy. The movie is an Amazon Prime Video original and will be produced under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The story revolves around a 20-year-old girl whose life takes an unexpected turn, throwing everything into disarray.

Bhatt expressed excitement over 'Don't Be Shy'

Bhatt said in a statement, "At Eternal Sunshine, we've always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own." "This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti (Mukerji)'s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story." She added, "With Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls...which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story."

Prime Video confirmed the news

'Don't Be Shy' to be co-produced by Grishma Shah-Vikesh Bhutani

The tagline for the upcoming project reads, "Is kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane hai. Girls, boys, aur ek turtle bhi (This story has everything, romance, heartbreak, songs, girls, boys, and a turtle). The film will be written and helmed by Mukerji, with Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani co-producing. More details about the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

