Alia Bhatt announces new film 'Don't Be Shy'

Bhatt expressed excitement over 'Don't Be Shy'

Bhatt said in a statement, "At Eternal Sunshine, we've always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own." "This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti (Mukerji)'s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story." She added, "With Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls...which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story."