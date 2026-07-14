Alia Bhatt talks about joining 'exciting' 'Tumbbad' sequel
What's the story
Actor Alia Bhatt has joined the Tumbbad franchise officially. She will be seen in a key role alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tumbbad 2. The film is one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema. Speaking about her involvement, Bhatt told Bombay Times, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it."
Statement
'I'm looking forward to working with Sohum and...'
Bhatt added, "Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people's imagination years after they've released."
"That's what makes this opportunity so exciting. To now become a part of that world is incredibly special."
"I'm looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I've admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad."
Production details
Producers welcome Bhatt to team
Shah, who is producing Tumbbad 2 under his banner Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, welcomed Bhatt to the team.
He said, "Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us."
Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada added, "Her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible."
"This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us."
Release date
'Tumbbad 2' to be released on December 3, 2027
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 3, 2027.
Tumbbad was celebrated for its rich world-building and atmospheric storytelling, redefining the folklore fantasy genre in India.
It has since gained a cult following, and its re-release became the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema.