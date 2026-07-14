Alia Bhatt talks about joining 'exciting' 'Tumbbad' sequel

Bhatt added, "Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people's imagination years after they've released."

"That's what makes this opportunity so exciting. To now become a part of that world is incredibly special."

"I'm looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I've admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad."