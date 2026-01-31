'Noise isn't real': Alia on scrutiny over marriage to Ranbir

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently addressed the public scrutiny surrounding her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor . In an interview with Esquire India, she said that the couple remains unaffected by outside noise and criticism. "The noise doesn't reach us. Because it's not real," she said, adding that their relationship has lasted longer than any negative comments made about them.

Relationship duration 'We've been together for 7 years' Bhatt further elaborated on their relationship, saying, "They're responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they're seeing. We've been together for seven years. That's way more seconds than what people are commenting on." She also revealed that while they don't often see the memes about them, they sometimes find them amusing. "Even the B of bother doesn't enter our life," she said. Bhatt and Kapoor got married in April 2022.

Unaffected by public opinion Bhatt says her reality is not changing Bhatt further emphasized that public opinion doesn't affect her life. "Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred percent," she said. She also shared her thoughts on social media and how it has changed since becoming a mother to their daughter, Raha, born in November 2022.

Digital fatigue I think about quitting social media altogether: Bhatt Bhatt admitted that sometimes she thinks about quitting social media altogether. "There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts," she said. However, she also acknowledged that this would cut off contact with her long-time supporters, which she doesn't want to do. "I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who've supported me from the beginning," Bhatt explained.

