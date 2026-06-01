Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' won't have India-Pak friendship angle: Report

Box office strategy

'Not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation'

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that as Bhatt plays an assassin, and not a spy, the upcoming film will show her as a "killing machine" with no India-Pakistan joint spy mission involved. "Alpha will celebrate the bravery of India as it takes on the task to finish its enemies on its own with ruthless precision. Contrary to the rumours circulating on social media, (it's) not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation between India and Pakistan."