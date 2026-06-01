Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' won't have India-Pak friendship angle: Report
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated action film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been moved up by a week. Originally scheduled for July 10, it will now reportedly hit theaters on July 3. The decision was made after the comedy Dhamaal 4 shifted its release date to July 17. Now, a report has shone light on its plot. Apparently, Alpha won't feature the Yash Raj Films's Spyverse theme of India-Pakistan friendship.
Box office strategy
'Not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation'
A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that as Bhatt plays an assassin, and not a spy, the upcoming film will show her as a "killing machine" with no India-Pakistan joint spy mission involved. "Alpha will celebrate the bravery of India as it takes on the task to finish its enemies on its own with ruthless precision. Contrary to the rumours circulating on social media, (it's) not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation between India and Pakistan."
Strategic advantage
'Alpha' to have 2-week open box office boost
The new release date gives Alpha two weeks to capitalize on an open run. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, will be released between two comedies: Welcome to the Jungle (June 26) and Dhamaal 4. This strategic placement could give Alpha an edge at the box office as it caters to a different genre. Bobby Deol also stars in this action entertainer.