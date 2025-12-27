'Alpha' avoids clash with 'Galwan,' new release date expected soon

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "YRF announced April 17th as a placeholder date earlier because it's a very good release window and no film had announced earlier." "Now, Aditya Chopra has learned that Salman's Battle of Galwan was eyeing the same release window." "He immediately decided that he would leave April 17th for Salman."﻿

Star-studded cast

'Alpha' features Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on The Railway Men. The film features a star-studded cast including Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The movie, part of the YRF Spy Universe, will see Bhatt and Sharvari go up against Deol's character. It was earlier scheduled to premiere on December 25, but was postponed to April 17 due to pending VFX work.