Alia Bhatt says 'Love & War' is almost finished
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt just shared that Love & War, her next big film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is nearly finished.
She called working with Bhansali "magical" during a chat at Milan Fashion Week, where she was repping Gucci.
This marks their second team-up after Gangubai Kathiawadi, which won her a National Award.
Meanwhile, here's the latest on 'Love & War'
The movie—starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal—was first set for Christmas 2025, then moved to March 2026. Now there's talk it could be pushed to 2027.
Ranbir confirmed the delays on Instagram Live but didn't give a new date.
Still, with this cast and Bhansali's signature style, fans are expecting something visually stunning whenever it finally drops.