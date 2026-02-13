Alia reveals 'Don't Be Shy' is 'naturally driven' by women

Alia Bhatt recently participated virtually in the Prime Video Presents: International Originals event in London on Thursday, where she spoke about her upcoming film Don't Be Shy. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year. Speaking at the event, Bhatt said that the characters in Don't Be Shy have been written through a unique female perspective.

Film details Female gaze in 'Don't Be Shy' Bhatt said, per Hindustan Times, "We just are naturally driven toward fabulous women and fabulous characters that are women, that happen to be women." "But there are also a lot of cool male characters in the film that I'm also very excited about. An interesting new gaze for the two boys that are in the film." The film follows Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old whose life spirals out of control after an unexpected incident.

Film perspective What to expect from the film Bhatt also spoke about the film's unique energy and perspective. She said, "It's got the classic feeling of a holiday film, the classic feeling of a summer film... but it's in a new voice." "It's got a new energy to it, and that's Sreeti Mukerji's [the director] energy and her new sort of take on it, and I feel that there's something there which the audience is in for a surprise for."

