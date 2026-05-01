Alia Bhatt to have key role in 'Tumbbad 2'

Role details

Bhatt's role will be crucial to the storyline

Bhatt is expected to begin shooting her portions for Tumbbad 2 on Sunday, May 3, as per the report. Although details about her character are under wraps, the portal suggests that her role will be crucial to the storyline. After shooting on Sunday, Bhatt is to fly overseas (most likely for the Met Gala appearance on May 4) and return to shoot after May 6. Reportedly, a double will work on some patch scenes in the meantime.