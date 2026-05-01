Alia Bhatt to have key role in 'Tumbbad 2'
What's the story
Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make a special appearance in the upcoming film Tumbbad 2, reported Mid-Day. The news comes as a surprise addition to the cast of the folk horror sequel, which is currently being shot in Mumbai. Star of the first film, Sohum Shah, returns to produce and lead the second movie.
Role details
Bhatt's role will be crucial to the storyline
Bhatt is expected to begin shooting her portions for Tumbbad 2 on Sunday, May 3, as per the report. Although details about her character are under wraps, the portal suggests that her role will be crucial to the storyline. After shooting on Sunday, Bhatt is to fly overseas (most likely for the Met Gala appearance on May 4) and return to shoot after May 6. Reportedly, a double will work on some patch scenes in the meantime.
Film expectations
'Tumbbad 2' is directed by Prasad
In March, Shah had announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui's addition to the cast of Tumbbad 2. Now, things get bigger with Bhatt's inclusion. The film is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Tumbbad (2018), which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, and Adesh Prasad. Prasad is directing the sequel.