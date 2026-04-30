Met Gala 2026 is here

Who gets invited to the Met Gala?

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:11 pm Apr 30, 202606:11 pm

What's the story

The Met Gala, often dubbed the Oscars of the fashion world, is a highly exclusive and extravagant event. Scheduled for the first Monday of May (May 4 this year), it not only showcases grand fashion statements but also raises substantial funds for the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The guest list is curated by Vogue editor and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, making an invitation one of the most coveted in global culture.