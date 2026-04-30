Who gets invited to the Met Gala?
What's the story
The Met Gala, often dubbed the Oscars of the fashion world, is a highly exclusive and extravagant event. Scheduled for the first Monday of May (May 4 this year), it not only showcases grand fashion statements but also raises substantial funds for the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The guest list is curated by Vogue editor and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, making an invitation one of the most coveted in global culture.
Attendance fees
Ticket and table prices
The cost of attending the Met Gala is staggering. This year, an individual ticket reportedly costs $1,00,000, a significant increase from last year's $75,000. Tables start at $3,50,000 and are often purchased by luxury brands and fashion houses. Despite these high figures, the event continues to work wonders. It raised a whopping $31 million in 2025 for the Costume Institute.
Celebrity attendance
Strategic partnerships with fashion houses
Hence, top celebrities get invited to the Met Gala by the luxury brands that have bought a ticket. But that's not all, you must be approved by Wintour to make it to the event. After the approval, leading fashion houses invite stars, cover their attendance costs, and dress them in custom-designed outfits. Then, of course, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, or our very own Priyanka Chopra wow audiences worldwide.