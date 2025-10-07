Alia Bhatt to lead KJo's next; Ranbir, Vicky may co-star

Kapoor and Kaushal have previously worked with Bhatt in films like Brahmastra (2022) and Raazi (2018), respectively. They are also currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's upcoming film Love & War, which is set to release in March 2026. The film is described as a dramatic love triangle set against a wartime backdrop. Separately, Kapoor and Kaushal shared the screen in Sanju (2018).

Film details

Meanwhile, SLB is taking 'Love & War' international

Meanwhile, Bhansali is reportedly planning to shoot the climax of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. A source told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Sicily, Italy." "It's planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film." The team has already shot for over 120 days on a massive set in Mumbai.