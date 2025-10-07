Alia Bhatt to lead KJo's next; Ranbir, Vicky may co-star
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly gearing up for his directorial comeback with a romantic drama after his last venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). According to reports, Alia Bhatt is reportedly the female lead. Meanwhile, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are in discussions for the male lead roles, per Mid-Day. This would mark Johar's third collaboration with Bhatt, following RARKPK and Student of the Year. Johar's Dharma Productions has also backed multiple films led by Bhatt.
Actor connections
Kapoor, Kaushal, Bhatt all have previously worked with each other
Kapoor and Kaushal have previously worked with Bhatt in films like Brahmastra (2022) and Raazi (2018), respectively. They are also currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, which is set to release in March 2026. The film is described as a dramatic love triangle set against a wartime backdrop. Separately, Kapoor and Kaushal shared the screen in Sanju (2018).
Film details
Meanwhile, SLB is taking 'Love & War' international
Meanwhile, Bhansali is reportedly planning to shoot the climax of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. A source told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Sicily, Italy." "It's planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film." The team has already shot for over 120 days on a massive set in Mumbai.