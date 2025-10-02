Alia was never offered 'Sunny Sanskari': Shashank Khaitan Entertainment Oct 02, 2025

Director Shashank Khaitan has cleared up rumors—Alia Bhatt was never offered a role in his latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Khaitan explained that at the time he was writing the film, he was aware that Alia was not free for the next 2-3 years because of her work schedules, so there were no discussions about this project.

He also confirmed the movie isn't connected to the Dulhania series, despite earlier buzz.