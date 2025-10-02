Next Article
Alia was never offered 'Sunny Sanskari': Shashank Khaitan
Entertainment
Director Shashank Khaitan has cleared up rumors—Alia Bhatt was never offered a role in his latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Khaitan explained that at the time he was writing the film, he was aware that Alia was not free for the next 2-3 years because of her work schedules, so there were no discussions about this project.
He also confirmed the movie isn't connected to the Dulhania series, despite earlier buzz.
More about the film
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a fresh romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. While it shares a universe with the Dulhania films, it tells its own story.
After its theatrical run, you can catch it on Netflix—streaming starts about eight weeks after release, so expect it online by early December 2025.