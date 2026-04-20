'Alien: Earth' returns for season 2 with Gourav and Dinklage
Entertainment
Alien: Earth is back for season two, with Adarsh Gourav returning as Slightly and Peter Dinklage joining the cast.
Set in a futuristic 2120 where humans, cyborgs, and synthetics are ruled by mega-corporations, the show made waves last season thanks to Gourav's standout performance.
Chandler's Wendy leads hybrid Neverland
Season two dives into the world of advanced hybrids: think robots with human minds.
Sydney Chandler's character Wendy now leads a hybrid community called Neverland after shaking up the old order.
Gourav says he's excited to dig deeper into his role and work alongside Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Babou Ceesay.
Expect more twists around power, control, and what it means to be human in this tech-driven future.